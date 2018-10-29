Jardin is a French photographer, currently residing in the United States. After working as a commercial photographer, she now dedicates her time to educating others. Since 2012, Jardin has taken her camera all over the world teaching students the art of visual storytelling. Jardin is also a prolific author, speaker and podcast producer of the weekly show "Hit The Streets." She has been an official FUJIFILM X-Photographer since 2014.

The club is a group of photography enthusiasts of all ages, interests and abilities and is a member of the Twin Cities Area council of Camera Clubs and the North Central Camera Club Council. Meetings are both social and educational; they are held on the first Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts. Additional special meetings are also scheduled to accommodate speakers, hands-on workshops and group shooting opportunities. The public is welcome to attend meetings or become a member. For further information, visit the club's website at www.wiphotoclub.com.