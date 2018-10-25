Jones’ lecture, “The Spirit of Memphis: Public Employees and the Dignity of Labor,” is free and open to the public.

Drawing on his research into public employment in the 20th century United States, Jones explains why the work of garbage collectors and other public employees has been devalued and how those workers have mobilized to assert the dignity of their labor. This history is particularly relevant amidst the increasing concern over rising economic inequality, debates over the rights of workers, and the growing significance of service work in the 21st century.

The Edward N. Peterson Lecture Series honors the memory of Professor Edward N. Peterson, who taught at UWRF from 1954 to 2005. It addresses issues that were the focus of Peterson’s academic life and are still relevant today: war and peace, abuses and limits of power, the struggle for democracy in the twentieth century.

Additional information about this lecture series and this event is available at bit.ly/PetersonLecture. For more information, call the UWRF History Department at 715-425-3164.