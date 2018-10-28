Search
    Hudson Hospital Foundation fundraiser set for Nov. 2

    By HSO News Today at 11:00 a.m.

    Spirit Seller Liquors will be the presenting sponsor of Hudson Hospital Foundation's Wine Tasting Fundraising Event 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the Hudson House Grand Hotel.

    "We are grateful to partner with John Kromer of Spirit Seller on this important fundraising

    Event," said Kari Rambo, Hudson Hospital Foundation President. "It is a big commitment by

    John's team and they are ready to make a positive impact for the Hudson community."

    The annual event gathers over 200 community members in support of building a healthier

    Hudson. Proceeds from the event will support the Good Samaritan Fund which provides

    patient assistance in the areas of prescriptions, transportation, medical supplies and basic

    needs like food and clothing.

    Spirit Seller will also be hosting an early VIP wine tasting held from 5-6 p.m. followed by a larger

    community event and program. A wonderful selection of wines will be available to order just in

    time for the holidays, so register soon for the event.

    Tickets are on sale at www.hudsonhospital.org through Oct. 26. Contact the Foundation at

    715-531-6075 or e-mail kari.k.rambo@hudsonhospital.org for more information.

