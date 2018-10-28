Hudson Hospital Foundation fundraiser set for Nov. 2

"We are grateful to partner with John Kromer of Spirit Seller on this important fundraising

Event," said Kari Rambo, Hudson Hospital Foundation President. "It is a big commitment by

John's team and they are ready to make a positive impact for the Hudson community."

The annual event gathers over 200 community members in support of building a healthier

Hudson. Proceeds from the event will support the Good Samaritan Fund which provides

patient assistance in the areas of prescriptions, transportation, medical supplies and basic

needs like food and clothing.

Spirit Seller will also be hosting an early VIP wine tasting held from 5-6 p.m. followed by a larger

community event and program. A wonderful selection of wines will be available to order just in

time for the holidays, so register soon for the event.

Tickets are on sale at www.hudsonhospital.org through Oct. 26. Contact the Foundation at

715-531-6075 or e-mail kari.k.rambo@hudsonhospital.org for more information.