"I can see and feel the personalities in all the animals and birds that I photograph, and I attempt to bring that to life in my paintings," Killian said.

Killian is constantly experimenting to see where the next level of art will take her. Killian's art is published in Cathy Taylor's book, "Pigments of Your Imagination" and has been featured in several magazines. Currently she displays in over 13 juried art shows throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota yearly and you can find her artwork in nine shops and galleries. Killian also teaches techniques of alcohol ink at her home and occasionally at artZ. For more information about Killian or her work, visit woolyfrogarts.com

Sharyl Manwiller

Manwiller has been a member of artZ Gallery for nearly three years. She has been trying different mediums to see what helps her visually deliver the message she would like to convey. Working out of her home or at the gallery, she grabs time to play with her ideas. Most of the time she uses the natural environment around her for inspiration. The Northwoods has plenty to offer for subjects.

"Painting classes and watching other artists paint has taught me confidence in exploring and having fun painting. Sometimes I like the detailed and complex, other times a more simple presentation," Manwiller said.

The questions she asks are, "What do I want to say? What do I enjoy? What will others enjoy? Painting is just one way to be creative. Creative work is calming and frustrating, easy and demanding. Mostly it is very satisfying, and ArtZ Gallery offers wonderful motivation to keep trying new things and a place to share it with others."

JoAnn Rivard Horrisberger

JoAnn Rivard Horrisberger resides in Woodbury, and has always lived in and around the Twin Cities. She graduated from the College of St. Catherine in English and business with, regrettably, no art classes. Since graduation, she has made up for that by trying many arts and crafts.

"My first contact with beads was watching my Grandma Phillips crochet pearls into little sweaters," Rivard Horrisberger said.

Besides beadwork, her efforts have included knit, crochet, stained glass, watercolor, photography, woodwork, harp and, most recently and briefly, pine needle basket weaving. During the work day, her mind is on hospital billing, but her heart remains with more creative pursuits.

Earth Arts Fall Salon

Each year the members of Earth Arts have a group art show as a gift to the community and as a way to stretch artistic boundaries. The show is based on a theme voted on by the membership. Participating artists create and display up to two pieces based on their individual interpretation of the theme, and collectively bring these pieces together into an exhibition, a salon. The results have been breathtaking. This year's theme is "Under the Surface." The Salon will be on display at artZ Gallery from Nov. 2-29. The public reception will be held Nov. 9, from 5-8 p.m. Three awards will be given on the night of the reception: the Judges Award (best interpretation of theme), the Exhibitors' Choice Award (each exhibitor gets one vote), and the People's Choice Award (one vote per customer, Nov. 2-9).

artZ Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Artists interested in exhibiting can pick up application information at the Gallery or visit the website, artzgallery.org.

artZ Gallery is located at 208 N. Keller Ave. in Amery. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.