Holiday Angels start flying in Hammond, Roberts

If you are a family in need or know a family in need, contact committee member Sandy Goulette at 715-749-3542. The deadline for referrals and donations is Dec. 5. Make sure to have all necessary and pertinent information available when calling.

Donation boxes are now available at the Hazel Mackin Library and Citizens State Bank in Roberts; and the Hammond Village Hall, the Hammond Community Library, the Hair Junction, Attitudes and Loparex in Hammond.

Monetary donations may be sent to 775 103rd St., Roberts WI, 54023.