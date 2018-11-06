Holiday Angels start flying in Hammond, Roberts
It is that time of year when Holiday Angels start flying.
Holiday Angels is designed to provide gifts to children in need who live in the St. Croix Central School District during the holiday season. The program is supported by the Roberts and Hammond Lions Clubs, along with other area organizations. One hundred percent of donations go directly to helping children.
If you are a family in need or know a family in need, contact committee member Sandy Goulette at 715-749-3542. The deadline for referrals and donations is Dec. 5. Make sure to have all necessary and pertinent information available when calling.
Donation boxes are now available at the Hazel Mackin Library and Citizens State Bank in Roberts; and the Hammond Village Hall, the Hammond Community Library, the Hair Junction, Attitudes and Loparex in Hammond.
Monetary donations may be sent to 775 103rd St., Roberts WI, 54023.