Library to partner with The Deerfield to host Veterans Roundtable

What is the Veteran's Roundtable?

It's a panel of veterans from the VFW and American Legion sharing stories, lessons and memories from their days of service at home and abroad. Tom Lindfors from the New Richmond News will moderate.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided by the Deerfield and Comfort Keepers.

Stop by the library, call for additional information, 715-243-0431, or visit www.newrichmondlibrary.org or https://www.facebook.com/fridaymemoriallibrary. The Deerfield is handicapped accessible.