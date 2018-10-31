Library to partner with The Deerfield to host Veterans Roundtable
Veterans Day is special for many citizens. We all know or have known veterans who have served this country. This is a perfect time of year to reflect on what we are thankful for and realize what our veterans have done for all of us. This year, Friday Memorial Library is partnering with the Deerfield to host its Veterans Roundtable at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the Deerfield (1127 W. Eighth St., New Richmond.)
What is the Veteran's Roundtable?
It's a panel of veterans from the VFW and American Legion sharing stories, lessons and memories from their days of service at home and abroad. Tom Lindfors from the New Richmond News will moderate.
This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided by the Deerfield and Comfort Keepers.
Stop by the library, call for additional information, 715-243-0431, or visit www.newrichmondlibrary.org or https://www.facebook.com/fridaymemoriallibrary. The Deerfield is handicapped accessible.