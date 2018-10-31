Nominations open for 2018 Citizen of the Year

It is expected that all nominees of this award be present at the awards gala; all nominees will receive recognition. Nomination forms can be found on the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce website (newrichmondchamber.com/citizen-of-the-year), picked up in person at the Chamber office or requested by email.

Nominations will be accepted Nov. 1-16, voting will take place Nov. 20-30.

Nomination guidelines:

• The nominee must reside, or have their business, in the New Richmond area;

• The nominee must have assisted in an improvement or program of significant value to the New Richmond community, due to a personal commitment and not substantially as a result of their primary employment or public responsibilities.

• The nominee does not need to be a member of the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce. The name(s) of the person who submits the nomination will be shared with the nominee.

For more information contact Michelle Scanlan, 715-246-2900, info@newrichmondchamber.com.