Throughout the year, SpartanNash — and its family of retail stores, including Econo Foods — underwrites company-wide scan campaigns in partnership with its charitable giving arm, the SpartanNash Foundation. The upcoming scan supports the Foundation's mission of providing hunger relief in our communities, and each of SpartanNash's more than 135 corporate-owned stores is partnering with a nearby food pantry, serving communities in eight states.

"We are excited to work with the Econo Foods — and we can't wait to see the generosity store shoppers will demonstrate during the 12-day scan campaign," said food pantry Outreach and Fundraising Manager Cindy Jonas-Christen. "One hundred percent of all funds raised by the Econo Foods will go directly to the Somerset Community Food Pantry, which will in turn have a huge impact on the food-insecure families we serve at our food pantry. Every dollar matters as we work to end hunger in our communities, and every customer who donates to the scan campaign will also receive four coupons for their favorite Our Family brand products."

Somerset Econo Foods is located at 107 Parent St.