    Families descend on NR for downtown Trick or Treating

    By Jordan Willi Today at 1:00 p.m.
    Trick-or-treaters made the rounds in downtown New Richmond on Wednesday, Oct. 31, stopping at local businesses to grab candy and other goodies. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 8
    Children of every age took part in the downtown Halloween event at local businesses on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 8
    Businesses not located in downtown New Richmond set up shop near the Friday Memorial Library to give out candy to children. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 8
    A wide variety of costumes were worn during the New Richmond downtown trick-or-treating time on Wednesday, Oct. 31, including Lego men, Lego bricks, bananas, witches and Pokeballs. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 8
    A group of children and their parents make their way into another downtown business to pick up their candy during the New Richmond downtown trick-or-treating event on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 8
    The Incredibles joined other superheroes at the New Richmond downtown Halloween event on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 8
    A family dressed up as the "Shark" family from the popular children's song for the New Richmond downtown trick-or-treating event on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 8

    Families came together on Wednesday, Oct. 31, to journey from business to business in downtown New Richmond to grab their candy and other goodies as part of the downtown Trick or Treating event. 

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7847
