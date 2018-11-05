A home cooked meal for the holidays

"This mission means a lot to me, as when I grew up — once living out of a motel room — my family had charities and organizations donate to us, and I remember how special it was in the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons not to be left out," said Ryan Allaire, an event organizer. "The first year we did this, we partnered with a church, and fed 10 families; the second year we grew it to a little over 30 families. Then we partnered with the local food shelf (Five Loaves) and last year, we fed 65 families with full meals. This year, our goal is to feed over 150 families."

Those interested in receiving a box meal must RSVP by Saturday, Nov. 10. Pick up of the box meals is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Five Loaves.

The Thanksgiving box meal includes a turkey, corn/green beans, potatoes, stuffing, milk, a dessert (pie) and dinner rolls. The items in the box meal come uncooked allowing families to cook them when they want.