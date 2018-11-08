Area schools, county to host Veterans Day ceremonies

New Richmond

The middle school invites the entire community attend its ceremony from 8-9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9. The keynote speaker will be Sgt. Ted Ball. Many other speakers will be in the eighth grade "War Rooms" following the ceremony. Each student has interviewed a veteran and built a project to honor that veteran. All the projects will be built into a museum that the public may tour in the school's library. The ceremony will be followed by coffee and cookie social time.

St. Croix Central

The high school will hold its Veterans Day program in the auditorium from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12. The guest speaker will be Chris Pizzi, 2005 graduate of SCC and Navy Aviation Electronics Technician. After the program, cupcakes and coffee with be served and the new Veterans Wall and mural, which was created by students, will be revealed.

The elementary school will also hold a program and social time on Monday, Nov. 12, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The middle school will celebrate all veterans in the district and surrounding area by hosting a luncheon at 12:15 p.m. — in FCE room 141 — prior to its Veterans Day program, which will start at 1:30 p.m., in the multi-purpose room.

Somerset

The Somerset School District will hold a district-wide assembly for Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 12, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The day will start with a light breakfast for veterans in the multi-purpose room from 8-8:20 a.m.

Hudson

The St. Croix County Government Center (1101 Carmichael Road) will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9. Musical selections will be performed by the Hudson High School Band. Master of Ceremonies will be John Helgeson. The guest speaker will be Karen Humphrey. The Veterans Memorial Honor Guard, composed of members of VFW Post 2115 and Otis H. King American Legion Post 50, will provide military honors in tribute to deceased veterans.

Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.