Gather some friends and join this group of volunteers on Nov. 17, from 6-9:30 p.m. There will be wine, beer and spirit samples, appetizers, desserts and of course games and music by the KarJackers!

Tickets are available in advance for $35 at Ready Randy's or Grace Place in New Richmond, online at sagraceplace.org or at the door for $40. Please call Jackie at 715-246-4446 ext. 3 if you have any questions prior to the event.

Grace Place and Serenity Home shelters provide emergency housing for struggling friends and neighbors. Residents at the shelters typically stay an average of three months, during which time staff and volunteers provide the tools and moral support they need to reach their individual goals. These goals include finding employment and obtaining necessary medical attention, as well as learning valuable skills necessary to maintain independence. In the last few years both shelters have noticed an increase in those with disabilities and the number of those qualifying for Social Security Disability has also increased. In those cases, the need to stay in shelter is longer.

Whatever the case, individuals are paired with case managers at who help them make a plan that works for their unique needs. Both counties serve homeless individuals and families who need a second chance and a helping hand for a fresh start.