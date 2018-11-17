Crowning Achievements royalty crowned at annual pageant

Paul McIntyre returned to emcee the event. Entertainment was provided by some of the candidates individually as well as a group talent with the help of the Somerset Girl Scout Troop. Over 100 visiting royalty attended the pageant from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin, including Hudson, St. Louis Park, Inver Grove Heights, Osceola, New Brighton, the St. Croix Valley Rodeo Princess and the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royalty. The St. Paul Rice Street Royalty had the honor of crowning this year's Crowning Achievements Royalty.

Following the pageant, refreshments were served at a reception, followed by a raffle of items donated by various local businesses and individuals in Hudson, Stillwater, New Richmond, Woodbury, the Twin Cities and more as well as a 50/50 raffle. The raffle helped raise funds to keep the program cost free for all participants' monthly activities and the yearly pageant.

Participants in the pageant came from all over the St. Croix Valley area including Somerset, Stillwater, Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond and more. Anyone with special needs who is over 16 years old may participate. The organization will host a new participant and volunteer meeting on Sunday, Jan. 20, from 2-4 p.m. at Somerset Lutheran Church (510 Germain St., Somerset) .

If you or anyone you know would like more information on participating or volunteering, please call the committee at 612-850-2298; email crowning.achievements@hotmail.com; or visit crowningachievements.org or the group's Facebook page.