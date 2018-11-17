Search
    Crowning Achievements royalty crowned at annual pageant

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 a.m.
    The newly crowned Crowning Achievement royalty is pictured along with the over 100 visiting royalty from all around Minnesota and Wisconsin as well as the Saint Paul Winter Carnival Royalty. Submitted photo1 / 2
    Princess KyeLee Leonard singing the national anthem accompanied by Princess Rachel Laust interpreting with American Sign Language during the 2018 Crowning Achievements Pageant, held on Nov. 3, at Faith Community Church in New Richmond. Submitted photo2 / 2

    The 10th annual Crowning Achievements Special Needs pageant took place on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Faith Community Church in New Richmond. Over 450 people attended that pageant to watch the 22 candidates become the 2018-2019 royalty.

    Paul McIntyre returned to emcee the event. Entertainment was provided by some of the candidates individually as well as a group talent with the help of the Somerset Girl Scout Troop. Over 100 visiting royalty attended the pageant from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin, including Hudson, St. Louis Park, Inver Grove Heights, Osceola, New Brighton, the St. Croix Valley Rodeo Princess and the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royalty. The St. Paul Rice Street Royalty had the honor of crowning this year's Crowning Achievements Royalty.

    Following the pageant, refreshments were served at a reception, followed by a raffle of items donated by various local businesses and individuals in Hudson, Stillwater, New Richmond, Woodbury, the Twin Cities and more as well as a 50/50 raffle. The raffle helped raise funds to keep the program cost free for all participants' monthly activities and the yearly pageant.

    Participants in the pageant came from all over the St. Croix Valley area including Somerset, Stillwater, Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond and more. Anyone with special needs who is over 16 years old may participate. The organization will host a new participant and volunteer meeting on Sunday, Jan. 20, from 2-4 p.m. at Somerset Lutheran Church (510 Germain St., Somerset) .

    If you or anyone you know would like more information on participating or volunteering, please call the committee at 612-850-2298; email crowning.achievements@hotmail.com; or visit crowningachievements.org or the group's Facebook page.

