During Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week Nov. 12-19, local residents will collect shoebox gifts at drop-off locations serving New Richmond participants. The Samaritan's Purse project, partnering with churches worldwide, will deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. The western Wisconsin area team volunteers hope to collect more than 7,684 gifts during the week.

"We believe these simple gifts have the ability to send a tangible message of hope to children facing difficult circumstances," said regional director Gia Garey Moser. "It is exciting to see the New Richmond community come together to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with millions of boys and girls around the world."

New Richmond residents are not alone in their effort to help children around the world. More than 150,000 U.S. volunteers including families, churches and other groups are joining forces to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind. In 2018, Samaritan's Purse hopes to collect enough Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach 11 million children.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 612-359-7025, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.