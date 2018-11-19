Renew Somerset Library Campaign to host silent auction

In addition to the silent auction, the library will host open houses on Thursday, Nov. 29, and Friday, Nov. 30, from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments will be served during open house hours and volunteers will be available to answer questions and discuss the campaign details.

"Library patrons and area businesses have donated a variety of items in the past and it's a wonderful community event," said campaign assistant Meg Tryba. "So we thought it was a great time to host a party and invite the public to come and see for themselves what a special place we have here."

This year's auction includes two pairs of NFL tickets for a Vikings home game against the Miami Dolphins at US Bank Stadium at noon Dec. 16, donated by Somerset Collision. Many fun things will be up for auction, including gift cards from local businesses and some one-of-a-kind locally made quilts. Donations are welcome.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the addition planned for the east end of the library building. This will include two large meeting spaces that will be available both during and after library hours. The community room will include seating for 100 people and a second multi-purpose meeting room will include a full kitchen and will be suitable for crafters, sewing enthusiasts and family gatherings.

The library will also increase offerings to the community with more private computer stations, a quiet reading room and a history room, as the library is the custodian of many pieces of Somerset history. The acquisition of the vacant buildings on Main Street in Somerset will allow parking for our well-attended events, and function as a municipal lot for community events such as Pea Soup Days or concerts.

"The benefits of this expansion are going to have a significantly positive impact on our community and everyone is invited to reap those benefits and to get involved. We keep discovering more positives as we go along, and it is extremely gratifying. We hope the community embraces our project with enthusiasm," Tryba said.

If you haven't been to the Somerset Public Library lately the open house is a great time to stop in and see what the plans look like.

"We've done some creative decorating to give people a sense of the scale of our addition and how the existing space will be remodeled. Some details have been mapped out on our ceiling, to show people just how awesome this will be," Tryba said. "If you are interested in seeing what is available to bid on, like and follow us on Facebook at Somerset Public Library Wisconsin and on Instagram at somersetpubliclibrary and you can see the listed auction items."

For more information, contact Meg Tryba at 715-220-6657.