Mayor declares Nov. 3 WRFW Day

WRFW was founded in 1968, and joined the Wisconsin Public Radio network, becoming its far western Wisconsin affiliate in 1998.

Toland's proclamation also honors the fact that the station gives students and the community news and music and "offers hands-on training for journalism and communication students."

According to the proclamation, Nov. 3 was chosen as WRFW alumni have alumni and community activities planned on that day, in honor of the anniversary.

According to the proclamation:

"I, Mayor Dan Toland of the City of River Falls, do proclaim the day of Nov. 3, 2018, as WRFW Day in the City of River Falls in recognition of its rich history and significant contributions to the lives of River Falls area students and community members."

Toland presented the proclamation to Michael Norman, WRFW's first news director, at the regular, Tuesday, Oct. 23 City Council meeting.

To find out more about UWRF's WRFW celebration, visit: https://www.uwrf.edu/News/Journalism-Department-Celebrates-Anniversary-w...

For more of WRFW's history, see: " target="_blank">www.riverfallsjournal.com/news/education/4511225-wrfw-celebrates-50-years-air