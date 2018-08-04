Local VFW Post receives national recognition

The National Outstanding Community Service Post award is given in recognition of the dedication, service and support a VFW Post shows for its community.

VFW Post 10818 and its Auxiliary were specifically named for its outstanding community service and support throughout St. Croix County. With over 11,000 hours of volunteer time logged, VFW Post 10818 once again established itself as a leader and top VFW post in Wisconsin. From participating in events like Fun Fest and the Park Art Fair to hosting statewide functions such as the 2018 Wisconsin VFW Loyalty Day parade, the members of Post 10818 and their Auxiliary set themselves apart from the 300+ VFW posts in the state of Wisconsin.

The VFW Department of Wisconsin may only pick up to two VFW posts to receive the National Outstanding Community Service Award. Not only does the department look at the amount of community service hours logged, they also look at the level of impact the members have on their community. The reputation of VFW Post 10818 has become synonymous with veteran assistance and community support.

This is VFW Post 10818's fifth consecutive year being awarded the National Outstanding Community Service Award.

As of July 2018, VFW members around the nation contributed over 9 million hours of volunteer service in their communities. Over $52 million has been donated annually to local community service projects by VFW members.

"Since 1899 community service has been a tenet of the VFW, and the tireless work and dedication Post 10818 has displayed is a perfect example of the support and impact the VFW provides to communities across the globe," said VFW National Commander Keith Harman.

VFW Post 10818 Commander Ron Ramos was recognized and awarded with a plaque during the 119th VFW National Convention in Kansas City, July 21-25. Also present was VFW Post 10818 Quartermaster Mitch Cline.