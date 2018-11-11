Local collection sites set for Operation Christmas Child

River Falls families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God's love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

This year, area residents hope to collect more than 7,684 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

"We are honored to be linking arms with our community to help children around the world experience the true meaning of Christmas," said Regional Director Gia Garey Moser, "These simple gifts show God's love to children facing difficult circumstances."

Local collection sites:

Hudson

Faith Community Church

777 Carmichael Road

Nov. 12: 3-5 p.m.

Nov. 13: 5-7 p.m.

Nov. 14: 5-7 p.m.

Nov. 15: 5-7 p.m.

Nov. 16: 5-7 p.m.

Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 18: 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to noon

New Richmond

Faith Community Church

1040 Paperjack Drive

Nov. 12: 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 13: 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 14: 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 15: 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 16: 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 18: 12 -2 p.m.

Nov. 19: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ellsworth

Zion Covenant Church

210 N Beulah St.

Nov. 12: 9-11 a.m.

Nov. 12: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14: 4 -6 p.m.

Nov. 15: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17: 9 -11 a.m.

Nov. 18: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 19: 9-11 a.m.

Baldwin

First Reformed Church

1120 11th Ave.

Nov. 12: 5-7 p.m.

Nov. 13: 5-7 p.m.

Nov. 14: 5 -7 p.m.

Nov. 15: 5-7 p.m.

Nov. 16: 5-7 p.m.

Nov. 17: 8 a.m. to 12 noon

Nov. 18: 12-3 p.m.

Nov. 19: 8-10 a.m.

Osceola

Osceola Community Church

2492 Education Drive

Nov. 12: 2-6 p.m.

Nov. 13: 2-6 p.m.

Nov. 14: 2-6 p.m.

Nov. 15: 2-6 p.m.

Nov. 16: 2-6 p.m.

Nov. 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 18: 2-6 p.m.

Nov. 19: 9 a.m. to noon

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 612-359-7025, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.