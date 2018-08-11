Two locals named to Sons of Norway leadership roles

Olson will become youth director and has also been chosen to serve as a delegate to the Sons of Norway's International Convention in Bloomington, Minn., next month.

Severson will also serve as director to Zone 1 and will attend the district board meetings for the next two years. Zone leaders work with the lodges to promote, preserve and cherish a lasting appreciation of the heritage and culture of Norway and other Nordic countries. The two belong to the Valkyrien Lodge in Woodville where Olson serves as secretary and Severson as president.

The Sons of Norway was organized by 18 Norwegian immigrants in Minneapolis on Jan. 16, 1895. They saw a need to protect their small group from financial hardships experienced during times of sickness and death. Today, their mission has expanded to include the preservation of Norwegian culture. Since its inception it has grown to some 380 lodges with over 57,000 members. In addition to the U.S., there are also lodges in Canada and Norway. To this day, the Sons of Norway offers financial protection through a variety of insurance programs.

If you are interested in joining the Sons of Norway, contact Severson at apseverson@gmail.com or call her at 715-273-5019. You don't need to be of Norwegian heritage to join.