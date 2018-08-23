With the closing date quickly approaching, the New Richmond community is coming together to provide services and support to residents as they seek alternative housing. Here are ways that you can get involved and contribute to these efforts:

Financial donations

Tax-deductible donations will be accepted by the New Richmond Area Community Foundation. Please note “Lowrey Tenant Assistance” in the memo line if preparing a check. Donations will help support moving and household expenses of Lowrey tenants as they transition to new housing. Donations can be made online at nracfoundation.com or by mail to:

New Richmond Area Community Foundation

PO Box 96

New Richmond, WI 54017

Cash donations and gift cards will also be accepted at the Civic Center, Grace Place Salvation Army, and the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce. These donations will be delivered to the New Richmond Area Community Foundation.

Non-Perishable Food

Five Loaves Food Shelf has served the New Richmond community for over 30 years and the number of families served each month continues to increase. Many of the current residents at the Lowrey Hotel already utilize Five Loaves Food Shelf and Two Fish Thrift Store, so donating non-perishable food items, clothing, and gently used household items, or volunteering your time, will support many of the Lowrey Hotel residents who might have increased needs. For more information about hours and donation suggestions, go to 5loavesfoodandclothing.org or call 715-246-5255.

Furniture

Several residents of the Lowrey Hotel will be in need of beds, dressers, tables, chairs and other furniture after they get settled in new housing locations. We Do Feet, an outreach ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hudson, accepts donated furniture and helps individuals who cannot afford many of these items. Furniture should be in good condition. No hide-a-bed sofas or king-size beds are accepted. For more information, go to trinityhudson.org/ministeries/we-do-feet or call 715-781-0622.

Toiletries

The community is encouraged to donate the following unused, packaged toiletries: toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, nail clippers, paper towel, soap, Band aids, Kleenex, chapstick, deodorant, combs and hair brushes. New or gently used bathroom towels, washcloths, and pillows will also be accepted. Items will be assembled by volunteers into care boxes that will be distributed to residents of the Lowrey Hotel. If more items are donated than are needed, leftover items will be donated to Salvation Army Grace Place. Donations will be accepted at the following New Richmond locations during normal business hours:

Civic Center – 156 E. First St.

Grace Place Salvation Army – 505 W. Eighth St.

New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce – 245 S. Knowles Ave.

Broader community support

If you live outside of the New Richmond area and would like to support residents of the Lowrey Hotel, the United Way St. Croix Valley is accepting online gifts and donations of items for residents to support their transition. You can donate online for basic needs at app.mobilecause.com/form/83h24Q and food supports at app.mobilecause.com/form/hF39lQ. Donations of toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, nail clippers, paper towel, soap, band aids, Kleenex, chapstick, deodorant, combs, and hair brushes as well as non-perishable food will be accepted at the United Way St. Croix Valley office (201 Second St. S., Hudson) during normal business hours.