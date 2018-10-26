The look of sadness and loss captivated, and at times creeped out, the Kinney family as they dealt with a loss of their own.

"I feel sorry for her," said Patsy Bevers, a Kinney sister, "I really want to know who she was and what happened to her."

The image of the little girl was found after the death of their mother, as they were cleaning out her home up the road from the family-owned Badlands Sno-Park. The image had made its way with other belongings to the new home from an old, dirt-floor basement on the Badlands land, which was once the site of a farmstead.

Not long after she was found, the little girl was thrown away, her identity unknown to the family. But something about her led the siblings to pull her back out.

She was affectionately dubbed "Creepy Girl." Sisters Maggie Hall and Bevers said they would carry her with them from room to room as they worked through their mother's house.

"We kind of got attached to her," Hall said.

Often one sibling would switch her placement in a room, warning the other that "Creepy Girl" was moving around on her own.

She provided the family with a distraction from their grief, Bevers said, as they sorted through their mother's belongings.

They knew she wasn't a member of the family, which made them wonder, who was she, and where did she come from?

"Asking all these questions hoping she would talk to us but she didn't," Hall said.

Searching for answers

The family latched onto the mystery, searching for paperwork on the farmstead and trying to discover who this creepy girl could be.

Their wheels started turning, Hall said, and led them back to a story they had heard over the years.

The farmstead where Badlands is now located was purchased by a John Hanson in 1915. He lived there with his wife and children before his death in 1916. Then the farm was foreclosed on and the family suddenly left the home.

"It was like they went to town and never came back," Hall said.

Of the seven surviving Hanson children who lived where the image was found, five were girls. One of them, the family believes, may just be their creepy girl.

"I think it belonged to this family," Hall said.

But they can't know for sure.

Now they're sharing the mystery with the community through the Badlands Pumpkin Patch.

"Creepy Girl" has taken her place among the spooky decor of Badlands.

"We're hoping she's back home here," Hall said.

A cabin for "Creepy Girl' has been made as an attraction for visitors to walk through, filled with artifacts from the time to give an idea of who she might have been. Visitors can submit a guess of who she is and what her story might be for fun.

Though the cabin is for fun, Hall is hoping someone might actually know who the girl is, so they can send her home.

"I'm hoping we can find a Hanson family that's like, 'Oh my god, that's grandma,'" Hall said. "Give the poor little soul some rest."

The Badlands Pumpkin Patch will be open this weekend for anyone interested in seeing "Creepy Girl" for themselves, and Hall encourages anyone who may recognize the girl to contact them at info@badlands-snopark.com.

Until then, the search continues.

Hall and Bevers encourage others to talk with family about their ancestors and family history while they have a chance.

"Ask your parents what the heck they've got stuck in your basement," Hall said.