Members' Spotlight reception and open stage at The Phipps

The Members' Spotlight celebrates the creative talent of the community in all art forms. A free reception open to the public will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. This will be followed by the Members' Bash, a ticketed event for members and non-members age 18 and older in the Black Box Theater.

Tickets for the Members' Bash are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Beer, wine and open stage entertainment are included in this price.

To purchase tickets to the Members' Bash, go to www.ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center during business hours.

Galleries hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m., as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters.

For further information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305, ext. 103.