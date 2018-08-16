Painter adding more color to city

Berman painted a large butterfly onto a utility box at the junction of Sixth Street and Knowles Avenue as his first project this year.

His second commissioned artwork of the summer came at the intersection in front of New Richmond High School. In conjunction with the high school mascot, Berman painted a Tiger-eye artwork on the front of a large utility box, with a Tiger paw on the back.

Berman will be painting a second artwork on the school property this summer.

Berman was also the artist involved in creating the "floating crosswalk" near the entrance to Mary Park.