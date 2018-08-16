Painter adding more color to city
Artist Taylor Berman is back at work around the city of New Richmond this summer.
Berman is doing three works of art around the community. Last summer, he painted designs onto many of the planters located along Knowles Avenue.
Berman painted a large butterfly onto a utility box at the junction of Sixth Street and Knowles Avenue as his first project this year.
His second commissioned artwork of the summer came at the intersection in front of New Richmond High School. In conjunction with the high school mascot, Berman painted a Tiger-eye artwork on the front of a large utility box, with a Tiger paw on the back.
Berman will be painting a second artwork on the school property this summer.
Berman was also the artist involved in creating the "floating crosswalk" near the entrance to Mary Park.