artZ Gallery presents botanical, culinary and pyrography
For the month of August, artZ Gallery presents botanical prints, culinary photography and pyrography by three local artists.
Christine Manwiller is from Turtle Lake and attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, graduating in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in Art History, with minors in Chemistry and Studio Art. She graduated in May 2018 with a Master of Fine Arts in Book Arts from the University of Iowa Center for the Book. Her final thesis involved researching and further developing the process of botanical contact printing, using leaves and flowers to create naturally dyed imagery on paper. The second part of her thesis was designing and making a collection of 13 artist books using botanical contact prints and hand calligraphy. One of her thesis books is currently on display in the Guild of Book Workers "Formation" Show at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts in Minneapolis. Her work is also part of the permanent collection of the University of Washington Special Collections, and the University of Iowa Special Collections. She will begin a Master of Arts in Book Conservation at the State University of New York College at Buffalo this fall.
Joan M. Prissel, having the luxury of relocating back to her hometown of Amery five years ago, developed an insatiable appetite to create still life images with a camera. Through the use of softly muted colors with culinary subject matter intertwined on natural surfaces, your mind is able to freely wander through the images and perhaps recall a kitchen memory of your very own. To absorb the simplicity of design and patina is to recall memories with those closest to us and provides the gift to create new culinary experiences. Prissel's work can be further explored at joanmariecompany.com.
Amy LaVanier has drawn in pencil all of her life. Her love of animals and art developed together as she experimented with wood burning on slabs of wood. LaVanier entered the local county fairs, as well as Washington and Ramsey counties, and won first place. She was awarded second for carving with burning, and fourth places in wood burning at the Minnesota State Fair in 1994. She has sold her works at The Mall of America Ducks Unlimited store and also at the Rockler woodworking store, where she taught a wood burning class. While taking a class at artZ, LaVanier has been inspired to add acrylic ink to her wood pieces.
The artZ Gallery is an artist owned and operated gallery, with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Artists interested in exhibiting at, can get application information at the Gallery or visit artzgallery.org The artZ Gallery is located at 208 N. Keller Ave. in Amery and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am. to 5 p.m.