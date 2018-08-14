artZ Gallery presents botanical, culinary and pyrography

Joan M. Prissel, having the luxury of relocating back to her hometown of Amery five years ago, developed an insatiable appetite to create still life images with a camera. Through the use of softly muted colors with culinary subject matter intertwined on natural surfaces, your mind is able to freely wander through the images and perhaps recall a kitchen memory of your very own. To absorb the simplicity of design and patina is to recall memories with those closest to us and provides the gift to create new culinary experiences. Prissel's work can be further explored at joanmariecompany.com.

Amy LaVanier has drawn in pencil all of her life. Her love of animals and art developed together as she experimented with wood burning on slabs of wood. LaVanier entered the local county fairs, as well as Washington and Ramsey counties, and won first place. She was awarded second for carving with burning, and fourth places in wood burning at the Minnesota State Fair in 1994. She has sold her works at The Mall of America Ducks Unlimited store and also at the Rockler woodworking store, where she taught a wood burning class. While taking a class at artZ, LaVanier has been inspired to add acrylic ink to her wood pieces.

The artZ Gallery is an artist owned and operated gallery, with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Artists interested in exhibiting at, can get application information at the Gallery or visit artzgallery.org The artZ Gallery is located at 208 N. Keller Ave. in Amery and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am. to 5 p.m.