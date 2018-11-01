"An American Christmas: Immigrant Roots"

"An American Christmas: Immigrant Roots" will be performed by The Phipps Festival Chorus on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. The 29th season of Christmas Concerts by The Phipps Festival Chorus will highlight the treasure of traditional Christmas music that was beloved and brought to the United States by immigrant ancestors.

"Many of our most popular Christmas traditions and songs originated overseas, particularly on the European continent," says Thomas Dahle, director, "and this year we will highlight that rich repertoire in our programming and pay homage to the musical contributions that make up Christmas in America." Selections will include "Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella" (France), "Tomorrow Shall be My Dancing Day" (UK), "Gesu Bambino" (Italy), "Silent Night" (Germany), "Riu, Riu, Chiu" (Spain), "Wonderful Peace" (Sweden); "I Am So Glad Each Christmas Eve" (Norway), "The Huron Carol" (Canada), "Carol of the Bells" (Ukraine), "Virgin, Rejoice" (Russia), "I Wonder as I Wander (America), and others. Tickets are $23 for adults and $16 for students of any age. Discounts are available by purchasing season tickets.

Adult and child holiday clay class

Holiday Ornaments and Mugs, an annual clay class for adults and children ages 4 and older, will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 12:30-3 p.m. In this fun one-day class, adults and children will work closely together as they learn basic hand-building techniques, such as pinching, coiling, and clay slab-construction to make one-of-a-kind hanging ornaments, such as snowmen and snowflakes, and unique holiday mugs for apple cider, tea or egg nog. Participants will use a light-colored clay and brush on colorful decorations, after which the instructor will cover their creations with a clear, food-safe glaze, and then have them fired and ready to take home after Tuesday, Dec. 18. The class fee is $19 per person.

Alcohol ink and ornaments class

Create colorful, one-of-a-kind glass ornaments using alcohol ink. This fun class for adults will be offered three times, on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 1-3 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 12, from 6-8 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 6-8 p.m. No experience is required, and these projects make one-of-a-kind gifts or holiday décor. Instructor Debra Dresler, a St. Croix Valley native, has a rich career in the arts beginning as a studio portrait photographer. She then owned a nationally marketed hand-painted fabric company specializing in acrylic painting and surface design for Interior Designers. Stroke Of Art studio was founded in 1986 where she designed and marketed art in many mediums, including jewelry making, silversmithing, mixed media sculpture, iPhoneography, alcohol ink and acrylic painting, and most recently digital art making. She has also been an instructor in calligraphy, jewelry making, painting and photography. She believes everyone is a creator and encourages wild abandon and adventures in all forms of art making. The class fee is $39, plus $14 payable to instructor for materials. Each participant will paint four glass ornaments.

iPhone/iPad photography

"Digital Collage and Blends: Fantastical Houses" will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with instructor Debra Dresler. Participants with a good working knowledge of their iPad will use three apps to edit and enhance images of houses using a digital collage technique. Some experience with Snapseed and other image enhancing apps is very helpful for this project. Participants will use textures and layering to get results that are fantastical and fun. An email will be sent to students prior to the class start date with app download information. Only IOS Apple will be used, no Android, Galaxy, etc. The workshop fee is $51, plus a $5 materials fee payable to the instructor. For more information, or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.

Sculpture by Landes Sullivan in The Phipps Galleries

The Galleries feature 2D mixed media by Sue Cranston (River Falls), 14 ceramic artists from the St. Croix River Valley in a show co-sponsored by Northern Clay Center, drawing and sculpture by Sarah Krepp (Evanston, Ill.), mixed media by Olivia Petrides (Chicago, Ill.), 3D sculpture by husband and wife team Barbara Landes and Paul Sullivan under the name Landes Sullivan (Madison), mixed media assemblage by Barry McMahon (Minneapolis) and ceramic sculpture by Denise Tennen (St. Louis Park, Minn.) through Dec. 2. Landes and Sullivan are a husband and wife artist team who shared a studio for over 20 years before beginning full-time collaboration a few years ago. Landes is currently teaching continuing education courses in papermaking and bookmaking at UW-Madison. Sullivan studied at the Art Students League, New York City (1990-94), received his M.F.A. from New York Academy of Art (1996), and studied industrial design at Pratt Institute, New York City (2008-09). Their influences include Robert Rauschenberg, Judy Pfaff, Jessica Stockholder, Richard Tuttle, Cubism, David Smith, Howard Hodgkin, Henri Matisse, and watercolors of John Marin and Arthur Dove. Landes and Sullivan write, "Our beginning with paper was a great class in 2000 at the Dieu Donne papermill in NYC. We focus on handmade paper for our sculptures and bring in other materials like wood, wire, paint, foam board and fabric. We start by making handmade paper objects. The art comes with putting these into a context. The objects are kind of like character actors. We photograph what we like, take it apart and search for new ensembles. For shows, we reconstruct or reimagine. Yeah, our collaboration is seamless. We talk about formal and practical stuff. Our miscommunications still lead to better works." Recent joint shows include Wisconsin Artists Biennial 2018, Museum of Wisconsin Art, West Bend (2018); Arnold Grummer Midwest PaperFest, Green Lake (2017, award); "On and About Paper, Wisconsin Visual Artists," UW-Parkside, Kenosha (2017, award); "Meaningless and Sure," Diane Endres Ballweg Gallery, Madison (2017); Municipal, Madison (2016); "The Apartment Project," Madison, (2016); and "Hairtrigger Eternities," Overture Center, Madison (2016). The Galleries hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m., as well as one hour before and through intermission of performances in The Phipps theaters. The center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22.

Tai chi classes

Tai chi classes will continue on Thursdays, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Meeting the needs of both the beginning and experienced practitioner, this class offers the Yang style long form of tai chi chuan. Certified tai chi instructor Mark Tomlinson, with 14 years of experience, conducts the classes.

Punch-cards may be purchased for $100 per eight classes. Classes are ongoing and may be taken at any time. Students only pay for the classes they attend. To enroll, send the fee to The Phipps Center, 109 Locust St., Hudson, WI 54016, call 715-386-2305 to register with any credit card, go online to www.ThePhipps.org, or stop by the center. A $5 processing fee will be charged for all mail, phone, or online registrations.

Private violin lessons

Private violin lessons for students ages seven through adult are offered throughout the year. Instructor Sarah N. Bertsch has taught violin and coached ensembles for over 25 years. Previous positions include Northwestern College, Wooddale School of Music, Friendship School of Music, and Minnehaha Academy. She received her M.A. from St. John's University and her B.A. from St. Olaf College. Bertsch has toured nationally with pianist Don Irwin and artist Fernando Ortega and has played concerts in Bulgaria, Romania, Macedonia, Japan, and Guatemala. She has recorded with Sara Groves and a number of regional church music groups. Bertsch enjoys playing and teaching a variety of musical styles. She plays violin in the Oakdale-based global music group Ensemble Aventura and enjoys collaborating in Hudson with pianist Layton James. Bertsch often performs in weddings as a soloist or in one of her string ensembles. For further information on violin lessons, contact Bertsch at 715-381-5735.

Voice lessons

Tony Holt, a former member of the King's Singers, offers private voice lessons for ages 11 through adult on Thursdays.

Holt, a native Londoner, was a boy chorister at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. He was a choir member of Christ Church, Oxford, as well as Chichester Cathedral and St. Paul's Cathedral. Holt was then a soloist and chorus member of the Monteverdi Choir and the BBC Singers. For 18 years he toured and recorded as first baritone with the King's Singers.

The fee is $30 per 30-minute lesson.

Private flute and piano lessons

Private flute and piano instruction for ages five through adults is available on Fridays.

Sue Christian, a K-12 music education graduate of Luther College, has taught privately since she was 16. One of her favorite teaching opportunities is that of the Hudson Middle School Band Camp, at which she works with budding young flutists.

A member of the Wisconsin Music Teachers' Association, she is involved locally with the St. Croix Music Teachers Association, offering piano performance opportunities to students of all ages. Also a member of the Upper Midwest Flute Association, Christian has tutored students who have won competitions in both organizations. One of her former flute students, as a sophomore in high school, earned the prestigious opportunity to perform in the top 12 for a national competition to solo with the Air Force Band. This student went on to pursue a career in flute performance at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

Christian also has extensive experience in accompanying soloists and ensembles as a collaborating pianist in college-level recitals as well as festivals in area schools. In addition, she accompanied The Phipps Festival Chorus and The Phipps Oratorio Society for numerous years.

Ballroom dance parties

Ballroom dance parties are offered on the third Saturday of every month June-September, and the first and third Saturday of every month October-May, from 7-10 p.m. in the dance studio.

Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. The tango and cha cha will be taught July 21. The nightclub two-step and hustle will be featured Aug. 18. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person.

Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.

Birthday parties

Parents are encouraged to celebrate their child's birthday at The Phipps Center for the Arts.

Your child and guests will work with clay to create bowls, cups, and small sculptures. Children ages 7 and older will have a chance on the pottery wheel, too. The pottery will be ready to pick up within two weeks after the party.

The party fee is $218 for up to 9 participants, $24 for each additional participant. The fee includes all materials and clean-up, one to two hours of working the Ceramics Studio, one hour for snacks and gift opening, plus a behind-the-scenes tour of The Phipps (theater production schedule permitting).

To schedule a Ceramics Studio birthday party, contact Anastasia Shartin, 715-386-2305, ext. 103 or ashartin@thephipps.org.

Photography

The Western Wisconsin Photography Club meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The club also schedules mid-month meetings to accommodate speaker's schedules and for hands-on learning opportunities. Photographers of all ages and abilities are welcome. For more details about upcoming programs and events visit www.wiphotoclub.com.

Healing arts at Hudson Hospital and Westfields

Current artists on view at Hudson Hospital and Clinic are Gloria Adrian, Cathy Durso and Jinjer Markley, Linda Ricklefs Baudry, Elliesha Klingberg, Elynn Lepel, Natalie McGuire, Western Wisconsin Photography, Christy Dickinson, Hudson Hospital & Clinic Staff and Volunteer Exhibit.

Artwork can be viewed during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Maps are available at both information desks to help find artists' work.

Current artists on view at Westfields Hospital and Clinic are Laura Burlis, Rachel Cain, Ernest Gillman, Urban Landreman, Western Wisconsin Photography Club and Sylvia Benson. Artwork can be viewed during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.