Hammond Library Notes: A jam packed fall event schedule

• Saturday, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15: Baldwin's Main Street Farmers Market. The Friends will be at the market with homemade breads and a special surprise.

• Mondays, Oct. 1-Nov. 5: Woodburning/Pyrography with Kimmer Prosser. Six weeks of learning woodburning/pyrography from 6-8 p.m. $30 includes all supplies. Registration needed.

• Tuesday, Nov. 11: Wreath Making with Rochel from the Baldwin Greenhouse. One night only; make your own holiday wreath. Rochel will supply the form, boughs, pine cones and ribbon. If you want other decorations, please bring those. $10 includes the supplies listed. Registration needed.

• Saturday, Oct. 13: Skull Mirror Craft. Make a unique Halloween decoration for your home, a spooky skull mirror. $13 includes all supplies. Registration needed.

Community Events that are in the works and details to be finalized at the next fundraising meeting, which took place Monday, Aug. 6.

• Burger Night — tentative date: Sept. 10

• Community Breakfast — tentative date: Oct. 13

If you are interested in joining the Friends of the Hammond Community Library, they welcome new faces and ideas. The group not only hosts multiple events and programs throughout the year, they are working to build a new library for the community. Their hard work and dedication to the new library needs a strong community, and with your help they will build a great library that will offer even more space and community gatherings.

Calendar of events

• Third Thursday (Aug. 16): Cozy Mystery Book Club meeting at 7 p.m.

• Second Thursday (Sept. 13): Coloring and Dot-to-Dot from 4-8 p.m.

• Tuesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 16: Writing Workshop led by Redmond Herring, author of "Escape from Freedom." Free workshop for novice authors on Tuesday evenings at 6:15 p.m.

• Mondays, Sept. 17-Dec. 31: Open Craft Nights from 4-8 p.m. Bring in your own craft to work on, share your talents and be creative. Relax with free refreshments as you quilt, crochet, knit, paint, do needlework, latch hook, etc.

• Tuesdays, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18: Rhythm and Music, a fun program that will get you moving and grooving. Learn songs, finger plays, parachute play, rhythm activities and so much more; 30 minutes each Tuesday morning, recommend for ages 3-5, younger children welcome.

• Tuesdays, beginning at 4 p.m. Sept. 18: After School Art Club, meets at the library each Tuesday to create different pieces of art. Painting, clay, recycled, etc., let your imagination guide you through this creative hour.

• Fourth Wednesday of the Month (Sept. 26): Community & Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Potluck breakfast, bring a dish to pass, hot or cold. Free! Let us know what dish you are brining by contacting the library.

• 30 Minute STEM: Inventions and Inventors series; 6-6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1.

• Saturday, Oct. 20: Haunted Library and Trunk-or-Treat; 4-7 p.m. If you are interested in participating in the trunk-or-treat with your vehicle, contact the library. Free, family friendly, event; come dressed in costume, enjoy trunk-or-treating and a very kid friendly haunted library.

• Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.: Christmas tree lighting in Veterans Park (next to the library). A yearly tradition where the park is lit up with the village Holiday tree. More information to come on other activities that will take place on Nov. 27.