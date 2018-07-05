Heritage Hillside Series kicks off with Jodi Mealey

With a unique blend of smooth jazz combined with a powerhouse belt, Mealey sings classics like "Summertime" and "Fever," in addition to popular hits by artists such as Caro Emerald, Meghan Trainor and Jason Mraz. She will be joined by some of the best musicians in the area: Adam Bever on drums, Jason McLean on bass, Matt Mealey on trumpet, and Bernie Wollenberg on guitar.

Mealey is an award-winning vocalist and active contract musician with an extensive background (and degree) in performing. In addition to performing lead roles in operas, musicals, plays, and touring with the Kids From Wisconsin, she also worked as a featured singer and dancer on the S/S Independence cruise ship which toured the Hawaiian Islands. Currently, Mealey teaches private piano and voice lessons in her home and choreographs the New Richmond High School musicals. She is entering her sixth year of teaching music for the New Richmond School District, where her three children attend school and her husband, Matt, is the high school band director. Jodi teaches general music at Paperjack Elementary School and band lessons at the middle school, where she focuses on passing along her love of music in her own unique, highly energetic style.

The evening is sponsored by Renters Warehouse & Hometown Investments & Insurance Services. There will be pop and popcorn available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, we'll move into the Pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, please call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.