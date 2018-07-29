'Hooray for Hollywood' cast announced

This production will feature work from both local and Twin Cities-based choreographers Melissa Huber and Christina Leines of Hudson, Regan Saunders of Minneapolis, and director Mackenzie Lewis of Stillwater, Minn.

The show will highlight films such as "The Wizard of Oz," "Singin' in the Rain," "Saturday Night Fever," and "La La Land." Influences include Charlie Chaplin and Busby Berkeley, as well as appearances from Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, Shirley Temple and Fred Astaire.

The dance company consists of: Kaylee Fandre, Regan Saunders, Kyra Scanlan, and Preston Stockert, Minneapolis; Angie Richey, Blaine; Emil Soss, St. Paul; Lydia Stannard, Lake Elmo; Taylor Hamersley, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; Sophia Chmiel, Cade Kaiser, Lauren Kaiser, Megan Kokes, Hallie Orton, and Alyssa Schorr, Woodbury, Minn.; Chris Adam, Oakdale, Minn.; Mackenzie Lewis, Stillwater, Minn.; and Lainey Hanson, Bayport, Minn.; Kinsey Marsolek, Menomonie; Julia Olsem, Emerald; Tabitha Nadeau, Glenwood City; Alexa Rimer and Kayla Rimer, Woodville; Macie Segebrecht, Roberts; Camille Bennis and Madison Lawrence, Baldwin; Margo Maher and Emily Meyer, River Falls; Betsy Anderson, Elise Bailey, Heather Derrick, Brennan Foster, Clair Foster, Keegan Foster, Francis Foster, Emily Gerdts, Emily Heckmann, Jennifer Holt, Melissa Huber, Olivia Huber, Christina Leines, Kevin Leines, Nicholas Lentz, Greta Lewis, Jean Pacolt, Abby Prestrud, Cecilia Purfeerst, Elle Quist, Bjorn Saterbak, Addison Thompson, Lucy Trainer and Arianna Zontellli, Hudson.

Tickets are $26 for adults, and $19 for students of any age. Discounts are available by purchasing season tickets. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.