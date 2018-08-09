'Cinderella' takes the stage at The Phipps

This is the classic re-telling of the rags-to-riches fairytale of a young girl forced to live with her cruel stepmother and her equally cruel daughters.

The cast consists of: Ella Bitzer, St. Paul; Avery Coles, Woodbury; Izzy Seifert, Lakeland Shores; Serenna Hartsock and Valeria Jerney, Stillwater; Symphony Hanson and Pyper Larson, Roberts; Natalie Austin, Ellie Bower, Teddy Christiansen, Ethan Freeman, Ruby Hall, Anthony Jagg, Lucy Kern, Rylie Martineau, Katie Olson, Claire Piepel, Isabelle Oswald, April Randgaard, Payton Schultz, and Charlotte Wenzel, Hudson.

General admission tickets are $7 for this 40-minute productions in the Black Box Theater. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409.