'Sister Act' opens Friday, Nov. 2

Philadelphia, 1978 — Reviews are in for the Nun's Choir at Queen of Angels Cathedral: "If you see only one Roman Catholic Mass this season, let this be it!"—Philadelphia Inquirer.

"I laughed, I cried, I cheered. I felt the guilt of original sin!"—Courier Post.

These great reviews, revealed in the musical comedy "Sister Act," are due to the influence of the new choir director, Deloris Van Cartier (Kayla Kauffman, Inver Grove Heights). Deloris is hiding out in the witness protection program in a cloistered convent, disguised as Sister Mary Clarence, after witnessing a mob murder. As the leader of the updated nun's choir, she has transformed mass into a funky, popular draw.

Not everyone is happy with the transformation of the choir and the upending of the quiet life of the convent. The stern Mother Superior (Janice Murphy Roman, Forest Lake) declares, "Everything that woman does infects us more and more. Things were bad the way it was, but Lord, you're killing us with the cure!"

The other nuns don't agree with her assessment as they learn about music and life from Deloris/Sister Mary Clarence, and she, in turn, learns from them. Young postulant Sister Mary Robert (Alexis Solheid, Minneapolis), in particular, reflects on all the things she has missed by living such a sheltered life when she sings "The Life I Never Led."

Tickets are $27 for adults and $20 for students of any age, with a $2 discount for seniors on the Sunday matinees. Discounts are available by purchasing season tickets. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.