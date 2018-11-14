'Sister Act' continues at The Phipps

Aspiring diva Deloris Van Cartier is trying to work her way to the top of the 1970s Philadelphia disco scene. When Deloris witnesses a mob hit, she flees into the witness protection program, hiding in a most unlikely place: a cloistered convent. Deloris, disguised as Sister Mary Clarence, takes over as director of the nun's choir and brings it to a whole new, funky level. She also finds a sisterhood there that she never expected.

Director Beth Reidenbach comments, "Perhaps what has touched me most about this script is the message of growth and friendship. With all the laughter, song and dance that the script provides, it's the heartwarming theme of love that will touch our audience. 'Sister Act' is the perfect feel-good musical for the holiday season."

Tickets are $27 for adults and $20 for students of any age, with a $2 discount for seniors on the Sunday matinees. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at www.ThePhipps.org.