Protect Healthcare

We like to think that the United States has the best health care system in the world, and it is if you have good insurance or lots of money. Thats why Congress passed the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, eight years ago. The ACA made it illegal for insurance companies to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions like acne, allowed children to stay on their parents insurance policy until they were 26 years old and subsidized premiums for people with low or middle incomes.

By 2016 the percentage of people without good insurance coverage had dropped to the lowest it had ever been. Since the 2016 election, however, Republicans have eliminated or weakened key parts of the ACA, so that premiums have gone up and many more people today are once again uninsured. Sean Duffy has voted every year since he was elected to weaken or repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Margaret Engebretson believes that no one should ever have to worry about losing or not being able to get health insurance because of pre-existing conditions. Margaret knows that the ACA can be improved. She will work to improve it so we will have the best health care system in the world.

If you think thats a good goal, vote for Margaret Engebretson on November 6th.

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.