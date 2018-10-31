Strenghthen Democracy with Your Vote

Where Lincoln appealed to "the better angels of our nature," President Trump appeals to our demons of anger, fear, and hate. Conducting a permanent campaign to keep himself and the GOP in power, hell do and say anything, no matter how irresponsible or false, to make his base feel threatened by people of color, Muslims, women, LGBTQ, and immigrants, and so pit Americans against each other.

Harpers Magazines current cover story reports that some national security experts see a 60% chance of civil war in the next ten to fifteen years. Russia is delighted to help the US go that route, with the cooperation of Trump himself. The recent attempted pipe-bombings chillingly raise that specter.

In our midterm elections we stand at a fork in the road: Will we repudiate or validate Trump and his anti-democratic, pro-violence policies? Conservative columnist George Will says, "The congressional Republican caucuses must be substantially reduced." Anyone worried that Trump is doing irreparable harm to our democracy, environment, and national security should vote for Democrats to disempower the GOP and restore checks on a dangerously autocratic President.

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.