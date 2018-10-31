Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Vote Walker and Republican Legislators Out

    By Al Olsen on Oct 31, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

    Its time!

    Governor Scott Walker and the Republican Legislature have got to go.

    What a mess these people have created in our state!

    Nursing homes: 16 closed in the past two years, residents suffering, due to a lack of funding; including The Lutheran Home, River Falls.

    Frac-sand mines: Less than 10 when Walker took office-more than 100 now. Our beautiful bluffs are being shipped away one truckload at a time. Local roads being destroyed. No local control! $6.4 billion given free for railroad and road improvements, which Walker said would allow companies to export frac sand in even greater quantities, basically benefiting the oil companies.

    Foxconn: $4.5 billion, including 1050 acres of primarily farmland, given free to this Chinese corporation with assets of $3.4 trillion. They must be laughing all the way to the bank at us Wisconsin hicks!

    Stop Walker!

    Vote him and the Republican Legislature out.

    Its time!

    This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.

    Explore related topics:opinionletters
    randomness