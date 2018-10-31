Vote Walker and Republican Legislators Out

Governor Scott Walker and the Republican Legislature have got to go.

What a mess these people have created in our state!

Nursing homes: 16 closed in the past two years, residents suffering, due to a lack of funding; including The Lutheran Home, River Falls.

Frac-sand mines: Less than 10 when Walker took office-more than 100 now. Our beautiful bluffs are being shipped away one truckload at a time. Local roads being destroyed. No local control! $6.4 billion given free for railroad and road improvements, which Walker said would allow companies to export frac sand in even greater quantities, basically benefiting the oil companies.

Foxconn: $4.5 billion, including 1050 acres of primarily farmland, given free to this Chinese corporation with assets of $3.4 trillion. They must be laughing all the way to the bank at us Wisconsin hicks!

Stop Walker!

Vote him and the Republican Legislature out.

Its time!

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.