Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Somerset Public Library to hold community input meeting

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.

    On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the public is invited to meet with River Architects, the firm that has been chosen to create the addition for the Somerset Public Library. This input meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be a brief presentation at 6 p.m. with the principal architect, Val Schute.

    In addition, John Thompson, director of the Indianhead Federated Library system will be on hand to explain the scope and rationale for the project. John has a long history of watching the library go through its growing pains and was the person responsible for putting together the space needs report, drafted in May 2013. A link to that report can be found at somersetlibrary.org, along with the proposed floor plan.

    There will be time to wander through the existing space and have questions answered by the visiting experts.

    Please come and give us your comments and ideas. We want you to be part of our future!

    Writte by Susan Stepka, Assistant Librarian at the Somerset Public Library.

    Explore related topics:LifeLibrarySomerset Public LibrarySomersetexpansioncommunity input
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
    Advertisement