Somerset Public Library to hold community input meeting

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the public is invited to meet with River Architects, the firm that has been chosen to create the addition for the Somerset Public Library. This input meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be a brief presentation at 6 p.m. with the principal architect, Val Schute.

In addition, John Thompson, director of the Indianhead Federated Library system will be on hand to explain the scope and rationale for the project. John has a long history of watching the library go through its growing pains and was the person responsible for putting together the space needs report, drafted in May 2013. A link to that report can be found at somersetlibrary.org, along with the proposed floor plan.

There will be time to wander through the existing space and have questions answered by the visiting experts.

Please come and give us your comments and ideas. We want you to be part of our future!

Writte by Susan Stepka, Assistant Librarian at the Somerset Public Library.