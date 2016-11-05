Work begins on Willow River Water Trail

An initial scout of the river earlier this fall revealed more than 20 large snags on the river. Representatives from the New Richmond Pathways Committee, the Wisconsin DNR, and Wisconsin Conservation Corps (WisCorps) met with landowners and concerned community members in September to present plans for the trail and to collect input from audience members.

On this particular day last week, working with hand saws, log tongs, and environmentally friendly chainsaws, the crew of six tackled several snags.

“Before this, we did a lot of invasive species work. We’ve been traveling around Wisconsin removing a lot of buckthorn, loosestrife, and garlic mustard. This is actually the first water trail WisCorps has ever done,” crew member Nick Rolain said.

After surveying a situation, crew members would combine common sense, tool capability, the perspective of a kayaker or canoeist and landowner directives to determine where and what to cut and remove. The WisCorps crew was ever-mindful of the primary goal to keep the natural and intimate nature of the river intact while restricting new passages to a minimum width to accommodate a kayak or canoe.

To keep their impact on the aquatic environment to a minimum, the crew used a chainsaw powered by non-petroleum-based fuel and lubricated with a vegetable-based oil to cut through submerged tree limbs and branches. All the gear required each day was floated in with the crew and removed off the river at night. In addition to obstructions that had to be cut away, the crew also removed to the banks of the river, numerous waterlogged tree trunks, limbs, branches and other debris, including old tires and in one case, an old snowmobile embedded in the river bank so solidly, all they could do was mark it and report the location to the DNR.

During that morning of documenting the crew’s efforts, it was reported that the river, being a little high for this time of year, constantly forced a bit of predicting into each decision as to how far to cut and remove.

No one can predict how next spring’s high water will rewrite the river’s landscape, but the plan is to bring the crew back in the spring to pick up where they left off and continue to craft the new river trail. Planners realize the river is a living thing and that its ever-changing personality is one of the characteristics that endears it to the people who live on it and to the kayakers, canoeists and birders who will now more than likely adopt the river. Formation of a friends group to care for the water trail will be critical to its protection and educated and respectful exercise in the future.

For more information about the project or to volunteer, visit the New Richmond Pathway Committee’s Facebook page at facebook.com/NRpathway; call Jim Heebink at 715-246-5137, or Harvey Halvorsen at 715-220-5425.