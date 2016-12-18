Area student wins district 9 Patriotic Pen Essay contest

District 9 includes St Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Clark, Pepin, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.

Jones' essay won first place in the New Richmond essay contest, and was then sent on to the district contest where it also won first place. As the first-place winner of District 9, Jones' essay will now go on to the state contest.

The VFW Auxiliary gave out its VFW Patriotic Pen Essay contest awards Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the New Richmond Middle School. The 2016-17 Patriot's Pen essay contest theme was "The America I Believe In." The Post received 21 entries from three different schools, but this year's three winners were all from New Richmond Middle School. The second-place winner was Elizabeth County, followed by Afton Grace Noll in third place.