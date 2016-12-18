Search
    Area student wins district 9 Patriotic Pen Essay contest

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Pictured are VFW Auxiliary president Wendy Burnett, Patriotic Pen Essay contest first place finisher Chloe Mare Jones, third place finisher Afton Grace Noll, Auxiliary Senior Vice. Maria Fatigati, second place finisher Elizabeth Counter, and Auxiliary Secretary Mary Simonds. (Submitted photo)

    New Richmond

    The VFW Auxiliary to the New Richmond/St. Croix County Memorial Post No. 10818 received word Dec. 10 that Chloe Mare Jones' first-place Patriotic Pen Essay was selected to represent the whole of District 9.

    District 9 includes St Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Clark, Pepin, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.

    Jones' essay won first place in the New Richmond essay contest, and was then sent on to the district contest where it also won first place. As the first-place winner of District 9, Jones' essay will now go on to the state contest.

    The VFW Auxiliary gave out its VFW Patriotic Pen Essay contest awards Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the New Richmond Middle School. The 2016-17 Patriot's Pen essay contest theme was "The America I Believe In." The Post received 21 entries from three different schools, but this year's three winners were all from New Richmond Middle School. The second-place winner was Elizabeth County, followed by Afton Grace Noll in third place.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
