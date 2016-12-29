Laurel Hay: CD release party set for Friday, Dec. 30

But it’s been a long and winding road for Hay who spends her days as a special education teacher in Woodbury.

“I remember those first moments of terror [on stage] when I was four and I was in ballet. At that point, I remember being frozen on stage in my tutu,” she said about her first experiences in performance.

But as she grew and matured, she became aware that singing and performing was something she wanted in her life. Some of those formative experiences included performing at the Stage Door in New Richmond and with groups in junior high and high school.

After cutting her teeth in music while growing up in the New Richmond area, getting to this CD release party has been a learning experience.

“We had some really talented people in our class at New Richmond High School and I did duos with Sharisse Germain and played out with some other musicians during that time,” Hay said.

Those experiences inspired Hay enough to continue with her musicianship

She attended UW-Eau Claire with an original focus on music therapy. However, because she had to sit out a semester after having surgery on her vocal cords, she couldn’t finish that program because the university dropped it.

It was at that point that she decided to pursue her undergraduate degree in communications disorders, continuing her education by earning a Master’s Degree in special education from the University of Northern Colorado at Greeley, Colo.

She was hired as a teacher in North Branch, Minn., in 2014, taught there for a couple of years and then moved on to her current teaching position in Woodbury.

But she was still pining to perform.

One of the things that helped her stay in touch with her musical side was helping to establish a Singer Songwriter Summer Challenge songwriting group online where area musicians submit original songs as part of a competition and learning experience.

From that experience, she has become more familiar with the business and some of the area musicians.

One of the musicians that Hay has been inspired by and who has become what Hay considers her mentor is Sarah Morris. When Hay saw what Morris has accomplished over the past few years with some hard work and a bit of luck, she said her goal was to not sit back, but to pursue putting her music down onto a CD.

To get started down that road, Hay said that she had to get through the fact that recording costs money … and to do it right, it costs a lot of money.

So, Hay set up a Kickstarter campaign and raised $5,000 to get a recording project under way. Though the end product would cost more than the $5,000, it helped her get the project rolling.

The CD, which includes mostly her own music, provides a platform to hear the eclectic stylings that make her unique.

Eric Blomquist, one of the producers of her album and the man who completed the engineering and mixing, calls this album “folksy, rocksy, Americana.”

The process of recording went smoothly, despite the fact that Hay tapped into the talents of musicians ranging from Minneapolis to Arkansas. A couple of the musicians even recorded their contributions off-site and electronically sent them to the recording studio for inclusion on the album.

In all, the 10-song album took a bit more than a week of in-studio work at River Rock Studios in Minneapolis.

“This was a whole new experience for me … it was a whole new quality. Having the headphones on and hearing all the different parts was something that was incredible.”

But now that the album has been pressed and she will officially kick it out to the public at the release party Dec. 30, Hay is already looking toward the future. That will mean trying to fit in a more regular performing schedule. While she said she will be performing more when summer comes, she will be scheduling gigs at least once per month around the area. One of those performances will be an acoustic show at the Wild Badger in New Richmond Jan. 25.

From those performances, she hopes to gather steam for recognition and radio play time.

At the release party, Sharisse Germain will perform at 8 p.m., while Sarah Morris will hit the stage at 9 p.m.

Laurel and her full band will then perform at 10 p.m.

“I’m happy and excited for the show and moving ahead with all of this,” she said.

For more information about Hay and the CD release party, visit laurelhay.com or her Facebook page at facebook.com/LaurelHayMusic/.