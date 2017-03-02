Hammond Community Library Column: Did you know?

March events and programs

Crochet and Knitting Club meets 6-8 p.m. every Monday night at the library.

Coloring Club from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Health and Wellness Evening: Enjoy an evening with Hannah Ewing, a Certified Health and Wellness Coach, at 6 p.m., Monday, March 13.

Meditation with Korinn Hawkins: Come and experience the Inner Smile Meditation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

Family Game Night: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Drop in and enjoy a game.

Family Literacy Day: 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 20. Spring into the library for an hour of Spring Activities! Stories, Crafts, Music and Movement. Welcome the first day of spring at the library!

Cozy Book Club: 7 p.m. Monday, March 20. Theme of your cozy should relate to "a setting of someplace international." Read any cozy mystery to your liking and then each month discuss your likes and dislikes with the group of the book or series you have read.

STEM night for grades 4K-7: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Grades 4K-4 meet from 6-6:45 p.m. and grades 5-7 meet from 6:30-8 p.m. The theme is March Madness (Basketball).

Family Fun Day: Join us at the Village Park at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, as we enjoy National Take a Walk in the Park Day. Enjoy a story display as you walk through the playground.

Page Turners Book Club is reading "LaRose" by Louise Erdrich for their discussion in March.

Thursday Morning Book Club is reading "The Queen of the Night" by Alexander Chee for their discussion in March.