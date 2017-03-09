Jim has completed a marathon in all 50 states. He has an appreciation of American history and will be sharing his stories and conquests with us. Many of you may be familiar with The American Birkebeiner (America's largest cross country ski race). Jim has completed it 40 times. An interesting fact, the Birkie was cancelled this year for only the second time in 45 years. Come join us and learn about our country through the eyes of Jim Anderson.

March is National Youth Art Month! We are excited to be having the wonderful talent of SCC students from kindergarten through grade 12 on display the entire month.

Please stop in and enjoy browsing the various mediums that will be here. Every year I am more amazed at what our students are capable of. Be watching on Facebook as well because every day a piece of art or two is featured.

Story Time: Story times are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. March 6 and 8 will be "Transportation," March 13 and 15 will be "St. Patrick's Day," March 20 and 22 will be "Sharks," and March 27 and 29 will be "Llama Llama."

Tech Night: 5:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Sign up at the library for 30-minute time slots to answer your difficult questions or help with some of your new technology.

Tween Book Club: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. This month the group will be discussing "Framed! A T.O.A.S.T. Mystery," by James Point.

Intro to Knitting Class: 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 and 23. This is a two-part class that will teach you skills to create your choice of a scarf, cowl or wash cloth.

Participants should bring supplies for their specific project. A supply list is available at the circulation desk. Participants must be at least eight years old. Please call the library at 715-749-3849 to register.

Teen Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Please note time change for this month. The group will be discussing "The Raven Boys," by Maggie Stiefvater.

Lego Club: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25. This popular program is open to kids ages five and up. We have so many parents also participate that I'm not sure who enjoys it more — the kids or the adults.

A Novel Idea Book Club: 5:30 p.m. March 27, at the Bobtown Brew House. The discussion will be on "The Guernsey Literary" and "Potato Peel Pie Society," by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. April's read will be "The Oregon Trail," by Rinker Buck and May's read will be "The Night Circus," by Erin Morgenstern, in case you like to read ahead.