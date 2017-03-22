Young Performers Ensemble presents Annie Jr.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23; 7 p.m. Friday, March 24; 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26.

"Annie Jr." tells the story of orphans trying to make it in depression-era New York City. Surrounded by colorful characters, Annie is dropped into the lap of luxury in a millionaire's mansion and works her way into everyone's heart. "Annie Jr." is a condensed version of the Broadway smash hit "Annie" and features the favorite tunes from that show including "It's a Hard Knock Life," "Easy Street," and "Tomorrow."

Members of the Young Performers' Ensemble include: Mary Sandberg and Faith Lindahl of Somerset; Patrick Wagner of Hudson; Elise Marek and Lindsey Marek of Stillwater; and Hayden Bahneman, Zaylin Sweet, Morgan Strahlman, Coba Darrow, Amelia Blasing, Chase Blasing, Stella Mottl and Abby Sauvola of New Richmond.

Call 715-246-3285 or 800-886-8035 for ticket reservations or more information. For upcoming attractions and information about classes, visit oldgemtheater.com.

The Old Gem is located at 116 South Knowles Avenue in New Richmond and is handicapped accessible.