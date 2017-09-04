Search
    Kiwanis sponsors latest installment of Mary Park Storywalk

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 a.m.
    The latest installment of the Storywalk in Mary Park - "My Name is not Isabella" by Jennifer Fosberry and illustrated by Mike Litwin - is sponsored by the Kiwanis of New Richmond. Pictured are members of the Kiwanis, as well as library youth services staff Jessica LaPean and Melanie Folk. Photo courtesy of the Kiwanis of New Richmond

    The latest installment of the Storywalk in Mary Park - "My Name is not Isabella" by Jennifer Fosberry and illustrated by Mike Litwin - is sponsored by the Kiwanis of New Richmond.

