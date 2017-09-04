Kiwanis sponsors latest installment of Mary Park Storywalk

The latest installment of the Storywalk in Mary Park - "My Name is not Isabella" by Jennifer Fosberry and illustrated by Mike Litwin - is sponsored by the Kiwanis of New Richmond. Pictured are members of the Kiwanis, as well as library youth services staff Jessica LaPean and Melanie Folk. Photo courtesy of the Kiwanis of New Richmond
The latest installment of the Storywalk in Mary Park - "My Name is not Isabella" by Jennifer Fosberry and illustrated by Mike Litwin - is sponsored by the Kiwanis of New Richmond.