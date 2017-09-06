K9 fund gets boost from local bank

First National Community Bank presented a check in the amount of $2,500 to the New Richmond Police Department K9 Fund. Pictured (front row, from left) are: Kris Helgevold, Sheri Soderquist, Tom Mews, NRPD Lt. Veronica Koehler, Patti Burke, Cheryl Young, Jill Foster, Gloria Green; (back row) Sara Heinecke, Kaitlyn Lorfeld, Stacey Ehlenfeldt, Brianna Lauer, Jodie Peach, Patty Criego. Photo courtesy of Lisa Woletz