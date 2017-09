Wesson Reinhardt and Emy Gartmann, members of the Brorson Believers team, showed off their flowers at the start of the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Richmond Saturday morning. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 12

(From left:) Jan Derrick, Morgan Cook and Emma Derrick posed for a picture Saturday morning during the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 12

Comforts of Home was one of 40 teams that participated in Saturday’s 2017 Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Richmond. Teams members (front row, from left) Jennifer Cebery, Cara Duffee, Jackie Morales; (back row) Laura Cebery, Norma Olin, Connie Gervais, Janet Olson, Sue Hoverman, Tina Alden, Stacy Mortimier. Tom Lindfors / RiverTowns Multimedia 3 / 12

More than 300 folks departed from The Deerfield Saturday morning to walk a two-mile loop in honor of the 2017 Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 12

Participants in Saturday’s Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised their flowers as part of the Promise Garden tradition. Blue flowers represent someone with Alzheimer’s; purple, someone who has lost someone to Alzheimer’s; yellow, someone who is supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s; and orange, someone supporting the cause and a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 12

Lenny’s Legs was one of 40 teams that participated in Saturday’s 2017 Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 12

More than 300 people showed up Saturday morning in the name of loved ones affected in some way by Alzheimer’s disease take part in the Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Richmond helping to raise more than $82,000 for the cause. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 12

More than 300 people took part in the Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Richmond Saturday morning helping to raise more than $82,000 for the cause. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 12

More than 300 people enjoyed unexpected blue skies when they took part in the Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Richmond Saturday morning while helping to raise more than $82,000 for the cause. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 12

Members of the 2017 Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chair family, Abigail (left) and her mom, Tara Mondloch, sported a white flower symbolizing the goal of a first survivor of Alzheimer’s before starting Saturday’s walk in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 12

Mike Schultz addressed an eager audience outside The Deerfield Saturday morning on behalf of Edward Jones, one of the sponsors of the 2017 Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 12