Public open house scheduled to discuss 125th Street reconstruction
The City of New Richmond and the Town of Richmond will host a public open house 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the New Richmond Civic Center, 156 E. First St. The purpose of the open house is to discuss the cooperative effort between the Town of Richmond and the City of New Richmond to design and reconstruct 125th Street, which is tentatively scheduled for 2018.
City staff, town officials and a representative from the engineering company Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., will have stations set up with various preliminary design concepts to view and discuss. Since decisions about the design of this project have not yet been made, this open house is an opportunity for residents to provide input, ask questions and offer suggestions that may be incorporated into the design of the project. There will be a brief presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m., but since this is an open house, residents are welcome to come and leave at any time during the event.
If you are unable to attend the open house but want to learn more, information will be uploaded when available on the "Street and Utility Projects" tab on the city's website, www.newrichmondwi.gov. You can also contact Jeremiah Wendt at 715-246-4268 or jwendt@newrichmondwi.gov, or Gary Knutson at 715-246-4092 or glknutson@frontiernet.net.