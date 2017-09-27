Fall splendor highlights Art Meander

The Art Meander runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30,, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, including the cities and villages of Spooner, Shell Lake, Sarona, Cumberland, Rice Lake, Cameron, Chetek, Turtle Lake and Dallas along and just off U.S. highways 63 and 53. Maps and brochures are available at participating venues and sponsors or at www.fallsplendorartmeander.com.

This event is in its eighth year. Many artists will give live demonstrations, light food and beverage. The Fall Splendor Art Meander gives visibility to some of the region's most experienced artists and introduces many emerging creatives to tourists and residents alike.

To learn more visit www.fallsplendorartmeander.com, or call Esa at Purple Pelican Gallery 715-635-7727.