Starting Oct. 1, make sure to visit a library to pick up your Library Hop Bingo Card. See if you can get a library bingo or even a blackout. You can travel from library to library to help you get your BINGO/Blackout in St. Croix County. Have fun this fall as you hop from library to library!

Author Julie Kramer had a great turnout for her author appearance at the library on Monday, Sept. 18. Julie Kramer talked about her process of writing her successful series that features Riley Spartz.

Greg Gardner author visit

Greg Gardner, author of "In Plain Sight: a Jon Wells novel," is coming to the Hammond Community Library on Tuesday, Oct. 3, for a book talk and signing at 6:30 p.m.

Location of book talk: Cheap Andy's Saloon, 820 Davis St. Enjoy the drink special for a Bourbon Manhattan, the same drink Jon Wells enjoys.

About Greg Gardner: Gardner is a former U.S. Navy Officer, government consultant, and technology expert. He has worked in the aerospace industry, at several dot-coms, at several data centers, at the Pentagon, and with most federal and many state agencies. He is a graduate of Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn., and received his Master of Information Technology from Virginia Tech. He and his wife have three children and two grandchildren. They travel extensively and enjoy sporting events — especially lacrosse and hockey.

Gardner published his first novel, "In Plain Sight: a Jon Wells novel," in January 2016. The novel takes from his experiences in the tech field and as a military officer and government consultant. Available at independent bookstores, in Kindle, Nook and iBooks format, as well as in audio format through Audible.com.

His second novel in the Jon Wells series is in the works right now. Tentatively titled Firestorm, it continues to follow Jon Wells the year following the end of In Plain Sight. Jon maintains his Minnesota residence but the novel takes place mostly in Kentucky and around the world.