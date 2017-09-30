Two Wisconsin Powerball players win $50,000

The winning numbers were 8, 10, 21, 23 and 25. The Powerball was 22 and the Power Play number was 3. The winning tickets were sold at:

• Kwik Trip at 2008 Stout Road, Menomonie

• Team Oil at W2555 State Road 29, Spring Valley

Since there was not a Powerball jackpot winner the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is estimated at $80 million ($50.6 million cash).

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball). For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing's Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.

How to play

• Plays cost $2 each

• Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing

• Choose five numbers between 1-69 and one Powerball number between 1-26

• Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won