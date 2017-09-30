Two Wisconsin Powerball players win $50,000
Wisconsin has two lucky players from the Wednesday, Sept. 27, Powerball drawing. Each player matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball which earns them the $50,000 prize. Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from Wednesday's drawing to claim their prizes.
The winning numbers were 8, 10, 21, 23 and 25. The Powerball was 22 and the Power Play number was 3. The winning tickets were sold at:
• Kwik Trip at 2008 Stout Road, Menomonie
• Team Oil at W2555 State Road 29, Spring Valley
Since there was not a Powerball jackpot winner the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is estimated at $80 million ($50.6 million cash).
While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball). For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing's Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.
How to play
• Plays cost $2 each
• Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing
• Choose five numbers between 1-69 and one Powerball number between 1-26
• Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won