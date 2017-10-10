All grant applications must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27.

Applications should be mailed to P.O. Box 96, New Richmond, WI 54017. Please email questions to: nracfoundation@gmail.com.

All approved grant funds must be used during the grant term of January 2017 to May 2018.

Written grant applications are required and will be considered only if submitted by eligible charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or described under IRS Code Section 170(b). Grants cannot be made to individuals. The grant application form can be found at nracfoundation.com under "Grant Requests."

The foundation does not accept applications of funding for:

• Routine operating expenses and annual campaigns

• Endowments

• Re-granting by another organization

• Political organizations

• Direct support of individuals

• Repeat grants to the same project on an open-ended basis

Applications will be considered for:

• Any of the six Foundation Destiny Drivers'

• Youth and Families

• Autism research or family support

Grant amounts may range from $100 to a maximum of $1,500.

Applicants are asked to provide an appropriate amount of detail so that foundation members can accurately evaluate the request, without detracting the requesting organization from their core purpose.