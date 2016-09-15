It’s going to be a the “roaring 20’s” as the Friends of the Friday Memorial Library turn The Space into a speakeasy for the Mystery Dinner Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2-5 p.m.

This is a fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the Library and Bill Buell has graciously provided the venue. Volunteer actors will perform the “Mafia Murders,” a play that inspires the audience to become sleuths to solve the mystery.

The audience is encouraged to dress in costumes from the 20’s. Prizes will be given for best detective and best costume. Tickets may be purchased at the library or by calling 715-243-0431. The price for the Saturday evening performance is $40 per person and includes a four-course dinner provided by Table 65.

The Sunday performance is $25 featuring a delectable dessert and coffee. Menu choices are Bistro Filet Medallions, Chicken Marsala and Grilled Mahi Mahi for Saturday evening. For Sunday afternoon you can choose between Death by Chocolate or Razzle Dazzle Raspberry. Selections can be made when you make your reservation.

Deadline for reservations is Saturday, October 1. Last year’s event sold out quickly so make your reservations early.

The Space for Creativity is located at 156 High Street, New Richmond behind the old train depot.